Missouri could set up baby nurseries behind prison walls

Missouri could set up baby nurseries within the women’s prison system. The Missouri House has advanced a bill that would let eligible inmates raise their newborn children in prison for up to 18 months – if they want to. State Representative Robert Sauls says he supports the legislation.

Under the bill, the mother could raise the child during those first critical months of life if the other parent does not fight for custody. One more vote in support would send the bill to the Senate.

