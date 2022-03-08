Missouri senator looking to limit power of environmental codes and fines

Making sure the state of Missouri doesn’t have more enforcement power than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is the goal of one state lawmaker. Missouri Senator Eric Burlison is pushing his Senate Bill 918, which would ensure the state’s Department of Natural Resources and its divisions do not impose rules or fines that are not already covered by the federal government.

Burlison says he has gotten calls of concern from small businesses from his district.

