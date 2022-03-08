MO House advances bill that would change funding calculation for K-12 schools

The Missouri House of Representatives has given initial approval to an effort that would change the way state and local funding is doled out to the state’s traditional and charter K-12 public schools. The bill aims to send more funding to charter schools. State Representative Doug Richey is sponsoring the legislation.

State Representative Peter Merideth says the proposal would shortchange the St. Louis Public School District. One more vote in support would send the measure to the Senate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!