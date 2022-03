Pothole repairs have ramped up across Missouri. State Department of Transportation crews are temporarily filling those potholes. MoDOT’s state maintenance director Natalie Roark says the winter weather, along with traffic volume, can cause damage to the roads.

Last year, the department repaired about 530-thousand potholes, spending roughly 18-million-dollars on repairs.

