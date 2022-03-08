Sen Hawley introduces bill to ramp up American fuel production

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says the US can fight Russia on the energy front by becoming more energy independent. He has introduced a bill with Senators from Iowa and Tennessee to return production from American pipelines, drilling, mining, and biofuels.

Hawley says it would bring down gas prices. The bill would include opening the Keystone Pipeline and promoting the leasing of federal land for oil and natural gas production. It would also nullify President Biden’s Climate Crisis Executive Order. Hawley’s bill is now in the US Senate Energy Committee.

