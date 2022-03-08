Tuesday, March 8th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Clearwater, FL — For unknown reasons, 64-year-old Florida Man Kenneth Clark Carlyle walked “fully naked” up the driveway of his next-door neighbor and proceeded to defecate atop a glass table on the victim’s porch. Carlyle was arrested Friday afternoon for criminal mischief and booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor charge.

Cops say Carlyle was captured relieving himself in broad daylight “on two separate angles of the victim’s home security video footage.” When officers arrived at the Clearwater crime scene, Carlyle was spoken to “through the door of his RV camper and he was still visibly naked and highly uncooperative.” Bond on the criminal mischief rap is $250, but Carlyle remains behind bars since he is already facing several criminal charges stemming from a December arrest.

Carlyle was busted for drunk driving and discharging “multiple firearms” into a lake near his residence. According to police, Carlyle fired the guns while seated in his car. A subsequent police search recovered “multiple shell casings scattered around the vehicle.” Charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, and two felony firearms counts, Carlyle had been free on $11,500 bond.

