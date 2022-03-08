Two arrested on meth charges in Ripley County

Authorities in Ripley County have arrested two Doniphan residents on multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 36-year-old Rodney Wilson and 21-year-old Michael Bohannon were taken into custody late Thursday night on charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bohannon is also facing charges of resisting arrest for a felony and tampering with evidence. Officials say that Wilson had multiple warrants out of Ripley County.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!