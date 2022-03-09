Endangered Person Advisory Cancellation – St. Charles County Police Department – Piper Johnson

The Saint Charles County Police Department has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 10 Fiddlecreek Ridge Road at 3:30 P.M. on March 7, 2022.

Missing Is:

Piper Johnson a white female, age 7

Vehicle Information:

Dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla bearing Missouri, CW8Z1G, missing front drivers side quarter panel and front driver side door handle. Vehicle was last seen in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

Valerie Jean Baker, a white female, age 35, height 5’07”, 185 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion, wearing black jacket and blue jeans.

The endangered missing person:

Piper Johnson, is a white female, age 7, height 3’0″, 55 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, wearing white t-shirt with a Unicorn on it, gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light up tennis shoes.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident

Piper Johnson was located safe.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Saint Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

