MO to study the way services are delivered to students at state’s schools for severely disabled

Missouri will study the way services are provided to students at the state’s 34 schools for the severely disabled. More than 740 students are currently served at these schools around Missouri. During yesterday’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said the last time the state reviewed the delivery of services at these schools was in 2006.

Vandeven says the students’ needs have shifted drastically and the services might need to change to meet their needs.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!