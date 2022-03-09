One injured in Saturday shooting in Sikeston

A Cape Girardeau man was injured by a gunshot wound early Saturday in Sikeston. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to E. Kathleen St. where a group of people and about 40 vehicles were parked in the residential block. As officers were getting out of the vehicle, there appeared to be a disturbance going on, and they heard a gunshot. A 29-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot in the left hip/upper leg and fell near the patrol car. Officers assisted the wounded man, controlling the bleeding while several other people began leaving the scene. Officers located the crime scene, and a firearm was also found on the ground. Another firearm was found hidden around the edge of the property line. The wounded man was transported to a local hospital and expected to make a recovery. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!