One injured in Saturday shooting in Sikeston
A Cape Girardeau man was injured by a gunshot wound early Saturday in Sikeston. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to E. Kathleen St. where a group of people and about 40 vehicles were parked in the residential block. As officers were getting out of the vehicle, there appeared to be a disturbance going on, and they heard a gunshot. A 29-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot in the left hip/upper leg and fell near the patrol car. Officers assisted the wounded man, controlling the bleeding while several other people began leaving the scene. Officers located the crime scene, and a firearm was also found on the ground. Another firearm was found hidden around the edge of the property line. The wounded man was transported to a local hospital and expected to make a recovery. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.