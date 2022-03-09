State of Missouri to hold Career Fair March 16 in Jefferson City

The State of Missouri is holding a career fair in Jefferson City on March 16, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Capital Mall and will feature over 20 state agencies looking for candidates to start a career in public service.

“The State of Missouri is a great place to build your future! This hiring event on March 16 is the first ever of its kind. Over 20 state agencies in one place – all ready to showcase the opportunities for folks to join the State of Missouri Team,” said Dawn Sweazea, Director of Talent Acquisition. “In addition to great benefits and options to balance your life, a career in public service can be very rewarding. We do big things, with big impact. Come check us out!”

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

State Career Fair

When: 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Where: Capital Mall Community Room

3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65100

For those that cannot attend the event, you can also visit the centralized application portal at mocareers.mo.gov.

