A Butler County man was scheduled to appear in court yesterday morning on a kidnapping charge. 40-year-old Dustin Manns, of Broseley, is facing felony charges of 1st degree kidnapping and two counts of 3rd degree domestic assault. The charges stem from an alleged incident in August of last year. A warrant was served for Manns on Tuesday and his initial arraignment was scheduled for yesterday morning at 8:30 am.

