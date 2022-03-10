Menu

Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert – CANCEL – Murphysboro, IL PD

General Information

Incident Date / Time:February 26th, 2022 11:30AM
Last Updated:March 10th, 2022 8:41AM
Issuing Agency:Murphysboro Police Department – (618) 684-2121

Cancellation Summary

subject located 

Incident Summary

At the request of the Murphysboro Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Murphysboro Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Susan Cornett, who is a 68 year old white female, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Susan has blonde hair. She was last seen at Huck’s convenience store in Murphysboro at 11:27 on February 26th. Susan was driving a Red 1991 Toyota pickup truck with Illinois Handicap plate, W243481. Ms. Cornett has a condition that places her in danger. any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Susan Cornett should contact the Murphysboro Police Department at: 618-684-2121. Or contact 9-1-1.

Victim(s)

NameSusan Cornett
BirthdayDecember 30th, 1953
Age68 Years
GenderFemale
EthnicityWhite
Eye ColorBrown
Hair ColorBlonde
Height5 feet 7 inch(es)
Weight150 pounds
Identifying FeaturesUnknown
Last Seen WearingUnknown

Suspect(s)

Vehicle(s)

Year1991
MakeToyota
ModelPickup
ColorRed
License Plate StateIL
License PlateW243481
Vehicle InformationUnknown

Physical Location

Location:115 Tom Dick Hill Rd, Stonefort, IL, USA

