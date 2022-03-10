Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert – CANCEL – Murphysboro, IL PD
General Information
|Incident Date / Time:
|February 26th, 2022 11:30AM
|Last Updated:
|March 10th, 2022 8:41AM
|Issuing Agency:
|Murphysboro Police Department – (618) 684-2121
Cancellation Summary
subject located
Incident Summary
At the request of the Murphysboro Police, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Murphysboro Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating Susan Cornett, who is a 68 year old white female, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Susan has blonde hair. She was last seen at Huck’s convenience store in Murphysboro at 11:27 on February 26th. Susan was driving a Red 1991 Toyota pickup truck with Illinois Handicap plate, W243481. Ms. Cornett has a condition that places her in danger. any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Susan Cornett should contact the Murphysboro Police Department at: 618-684-2121. Or contact 9-1-1.
Victim(s)
|Name
|Susan Cornett
|Birthday
|December 30th, 1953
|Age
|68 Years
|Gender
|Female
|Ethnicity
|White
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Blonde
|Height
|5 feet 7 inch(es)
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Identifying Features
|Unknown
|Last Seen Wearing
|Unknown
Suspect(s)
Vehicle(s)
|Year
|1991
|Make
|Toyota
|Model
|Pickup
|Color
|Red
|License Plate State
|IL
|License Plate
|W243481
|Vehicle Information
|Unknown
Physical Location
|Location:
|115 Tom Dick Hill Rd, Stonefort, IL, USA