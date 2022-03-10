Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice asks for protection for judges, more veterans’ courts

The state’s Supreme Court Chief Justice asked legislators for money to protect judges across the state. In the annual State of the Judiciary speech Tuesday, Justice Paul Wilson said judges continue to be threatened in Missouri. He cited other states in recent years where judges or their families were killed.

The chief justice also thanked lawmakers for increasing the pay of state employees, including those that keep the courts working. Justice Wilson spoke of the success of drug courts, then underscored the need for more courts dedicated to the needs of military veterans. There are 12 programs serving 37 counties and the Chief Justice says they work. The Chief Justice spoke to a joint session of the Missouri House and Senate.

