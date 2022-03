A legislative bill meant to streamline river flooding prevention and repair measures in Missouri has been introduced to a state Senate committee. State Senator Dan Hegeman says his bill would protect Missourians from a repeat of the 20-billion-dollar in damage caused by the 2019 flood.

Hegeman says the proposal would create constant funding subject to legislative approval.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!