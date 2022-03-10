Parson says MO to spend “significant amount of funding” to provide career opportunities for young people

Governor Parson says Missouri is going to spend a “significant amount of funding” to provide career opportunities for kids. During a Missouri School Boards’ Association gathering this week at the state Capitol, Parson said he wants young people to know what the workforce opportunities of tomorrow are.

Parson says if we want to change society, healthcare, and crime, the key is giving children a quality education.

