Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for carjacking

A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for carjacking and several other charges. 33-year-old Carlos Wallace was charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. On December 11, 2019, Wallace committed a carjacking in Poplar Bluff. The victim was stopped at an intersection when Wallace opened the rear door of the vehicle and climbed into the back seat. Wallace ordered the victim to drive, directed him down several city streets, and onto a gravel road where Wallace told the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim initially refused to do so. Wallace then pointed a firearm at the victim and shot him in the leg. After the victim exited the vehicle, Wallace entered the driver seat and drove off in the vehicle. On December 23, 2019, an officer with the Poplar Bluff Police Department attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle being operated by Wallace. He refused to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed. A police pursuit ensued, until ultimately the vehicle became stuck in an alleyway. Wallace was ordered from the car and was taken into custody. As Wallace was being arrested, he told law enforcement officers that there were two firearms in the vehicle. A search warrant was obtained and the vehicle was searched. Two fully loaded firearms were located. Wallace has a prior conviction for felony domestic assault and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!