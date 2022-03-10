Stalling on MO Senate bill to help sexual assault survivors hits a nerve

Missouri Senate Republican bickering is bubbling up even more after a group of Senators stalled a bill Tuesday that is designed to help sexual violence survivors. Bill sponsor, State Senator Holly Rehder said a few “self-serving” Senators have been obstructing the process this session. An alliance of Senate Republicans and Democrats joined her yesterday at a press conference to bring attention to the bills getting caught up in the fray.

The Missouri Legislature, which began its session in early January, has only passed one bill this year.

