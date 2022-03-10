Thursday, March 10th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Racine, WI — A man from Wisconsin is facing charges after he had an open can of beer in a police lobby and threatened multiple officers. According to a criminal complaint, on March 3rd officers were sent to the Racine County Jail public lobby for a person that was drinking beer and refusing to leave. When officers arrived, they identified the man as 47-year-old Shawn Londre.

Londre was reportedly sitting in a chair in the public lobby and holding an open can of Ice House Beer. After multiple commands from officers, Londre got up and left the lobby. Londre was issued a citation for disorderly conduct and for open beverage in certain places. He then refused to leave the area and crumpled up the citations.

He was eventually placed under arrest by officers and a search found a pint-size vodka bottle in his pocket. Londre was sent to a hospital because of his intoxication. Londre is scheduled to be in court on May 2 at 8:30 a.m. He was officially charged with disorderly conduct.

