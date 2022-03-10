Wappapello man leads Hayti police on high speed chase

A Wappapello man led police on a chase this past weekend that almost reached 100 miles per hour. The Hayti Police Department reports that around 6 pm on Sunday officers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling west on State Highway 84. The vehicle failed to yield to officers and sped off, reaching speeds of 97 miles an hour in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle then drove east in the westbound lanes of US Highway 412 before it crossed the median and finally came to a stop on Highway 412 and South Pemiscot Street. A 34-year-old man from Wappapello was taken into custody and held in the Pemiscot County Jail. The name of the suspect was not released. Officials say that the vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of a Hayti Hospital.

