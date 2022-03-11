Fire damages Murphysboro Walmart

The Murphysboro, IL Walmart will be closed until further notice for cleanup after a fire. It’s believed the fire started on the roof of the store, sometime between 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Burning debris eventually fell through the ceiling into the shoe department, setting another fire that produced thick black smoke. Store employees evacuated customers and tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but were not successful. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire. No one was hurt, but a significant amount of merchandise will likely have to be thrown away due to smoke damage. There’s no estimated reopening date, but customers with prescriptions being held at the Murphysboro store should be able to get those through curbside pickup. Customers are advised to call the store before arriving to get the most up to date information.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!