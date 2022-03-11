MO House passes open enrollment bill

Missouri could join at least 40 states who allow open enrollment. The state House of Representatives has narrowly passed a plan that would let districts choose if they want to participate in the program. The bill passed with just three votes above the minimum of 82 votes required. Representative Don Rone supports the bill.

Representative Kevin Windham says underperforming districts would be hurt because they would get less funding if students could go to another district. The proposal heads to the Senate.

