MO Senators grade the work completed so far this legislative session

The Missouri Legislature has made it to the halfway point of its session and lawmakers have only passed one bill so far. Senate Republicans have been squabbling throughout the session – holding up bills in the process. During a news conference yesterday, Missouri Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo said he would give the Senate an incomplete grade.

Rizzo says he would give extra credit to the Senate women for having the level heads in the chamber, building coalitions across the aisle and coming up with effective legislation for all Missourians.

