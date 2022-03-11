Murphysboro man convicted in Carbondale stabbing

A Murphysboro, IL man has been convicted of multiple counts of aggravated battery, all stemming from a stabbing last year. The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office says the November 5, 2021 incident started at a bar in Carbondale when 40-year-old Commodore Jackson joined a group celebrating a man’s birthday. Prosecutors say Jackson was not invited to the gathering and ended the night by stabbing the man celebrating. The victim tried to run away, but was chased down by Jackson, who continued the attack. The victim was treated at an area hospital for multiple stab wounds. Jackson was convicted Friday, March 4, on four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and one count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Jackson will be sentenced June 2.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!