“No Patient Left Alone Act” advances in legislative session

The “No Patient Left Alone Act” is moving forward in the 2022 Missouri Legislative Session. The measure was approved by the House and moved to the Senate Wednesday. It is in response to hospital and long-term care facilities visitor restrictions during the pandemic. If passed, the law would guarantee patients in hospitals and nursing homes the option of having select visitors. State Representative Rusty Black says the bill protects those in their time of need and he wants to get rid of a commonly used pandemic policy.

Opponents of the bill say health care professionals should be able to enforce quarantine rules independent of politics.

