Poplar Bluff school evacuated due to suspicious order

A Poplar Bluff school was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a suspicious odor. Poplar Bluff School Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill said that students from the Poplar Bluff Junior High School were all taken to the football field after the odor was discovered, shortly after 9 am. Dill says that the procedure was done out of an abundance of caution for the welfare of the students. The Poplar Bluff Fire Department, EMS, and a gas company were on scene at the Junior High. Nothing suspicious was found during an investigation and students returned to class later in the day.

