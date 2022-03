The Missouri Legislature is on spring break. Lawmakers have reached the halfway point of this session and have only passed one bill so far. Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo says the last few weeks of the session really matter. He goes on to give the 11 women serving in the Senate a big shoutout.

The Senate has been entangled in Republican bickering most of the session – fueling the further right-leaning Republicans to block the passage of bills.

