Trading Post – March 12

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Pop-up camper

Buys & sells vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

2 Backpack vacuum cleaners – $600/both – ph #: 573-620-0137

Buying: Ruger single-action .22 revolver – ph #: 450-1862

Round & square baled hay – ph #: 573-283-5925

Garage Sale – next weekend – County Road 450 – between Blodgett & Sikeston

‘50 Farmall tractor – $1,500

‘89 Lincoln Town Car – $4,000 – ph #: 573-703-1237

5hp air compressor – $400 – ph #: 573-837-2266 

