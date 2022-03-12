Trading Post – March 12
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Pop-up camper
Buys & sells vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303
————–
2 Backpack vacuum cleaners – $600/both – ph #: 573-620-0137
————–
Buying: Ruger single-action .22 revolver – ph #: 450-1862
————–
Round & square baled hay – ph #: 573-283-5925
————–
Garage Sale – next weekend – County Road 450 – between Blodgett & Sikeston
————–
‘50 Farmall tractor – $1,500
‘89 Lincoln Town Car – $4,000 – ph #: 573-703-1237
————–
5hp air compressor – $400 – ph #: 573-837-2266