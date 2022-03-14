Arrest made in Poplar Bluff for Arkansas murder

A homicide is under investigation in Northeast Arkansas. Clay County, Arkansa Sheriff Terry Miller reports that a victim identified as Matthew Hale, of Rector, AR was found dead Tuesday night in the Rector area. 30-year-old Heath Hunsaker, of Dexter, was taken into custody in Poplar Bluff in connection to the investigation. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police, and Missouri State Highway Patrol are all participating in the investigation. Hunsaker is now being held at the Greene County, AR jail.

