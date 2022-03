The governor’s plan to fund an information center to help plan for flooding and droughts has some high-level support in the Senate. Senate Budget chair Dan Hegeman explained this would be constant support – for working together with state, federal and university experts.

This would be to help farmers, businesses and landowners. The governor had asked for about 10 million dollars in the state budget.

