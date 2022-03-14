Convicted sex offender arrested with child porn

A registered sex offender from Grandin has been arrested on new charges related to the possession of child pornography. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies searched the suspects house in the 100 block of East 3rd Street just before 6 p.m. and seized numerous electronic devices. During the search, 34-year-old Thomas Victery was arrested and placed on a 24-hour investigative hold. Victery is already a registered sex offender in Carter County. He has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and is being held in the Shannon County Jail with no bond. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Van Buren Police Department. Sargent Kris Wilkins with Carter County Sheriff’s Office says more charges are expected to be filed. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

