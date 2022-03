State health officials are cautiously optimistic that COVID-19 numbers are headed in the right direction in Missouri. Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox says cases, deaths and the positivity rate are all down significantly.

Cox says COVID cases rose rapidly with the omicron variant, but dropped just as quickly.

