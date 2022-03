COVID-19 cases are averaging less than 300 per day in Missouri over the last week, which is a significant decline from the 18-thousand daily cases in late January. Lisa Cox with the Department of Health and Senior Services says the numbers are headed in the right direction, but has a warning.

The case positivity rate has dropped to 3.7 percent in the past seven days.

