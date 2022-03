Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade says getting the state budget passed for the next fiscal year is the top priority of House Democrats this session.

Missouri Senate Republicans have been at odds this session over Congressional redistricting – fueling the further right-leaning Republicans to block work from getting done on other bills.

