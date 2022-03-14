Monday, March 14th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Tampa, FL — Concerned that the meth he had purchased was actually bath salts, a Florida Man yesterday asked police to test his stash, a request that resulted in his arrest on multiple drug charges. According to investigators, Thomas Colucci, 41, dialed 911 last night and requested that a sheriff’s deputy be dispatched to his residence in Spring Hill. Colucci explained that he needed someone to “test the methamphetamine” he had just bought. When deputies met with Colucci, he explained that he purchased the meth from a man at a local bar. But after using some of the drug, Colucci became concerned that the substance was bath salts, the synthetic stimulant.

Cops say Colucci described himself as an experienced drug user who “knew what it should feel like” upon ingesting meth. Colucci said he did not want other consumers to purchase “fake” meth from the dealer, whose name and contact information he did not possess. A field test of the material provided by Colucci showed that it contained meth, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. As a result, Colucci was arrested on a felony drug possession charge and a pair of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia counts.

Colucci was released from the county jail at 5:30 PM today after posting $7000 bond. Colucci pleaded no contest to DUI and leaving the scene of an accident counts. He was sentenced to a year’s probation and ordered to undergo outpatient substance abuse treatment.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!