Southeast Correctional Center inmate gets 25 more years in prison

A Southeast Correctional Center inmate received an additional 25 year prison sentence to the term he is already serving. Last Tuesday, 33rd Judicial Circuit Judge David Dolan sentenced 41-year-old David Williams to 25 years in prison for charges related to possessing a prison-made weapon in the Department of Corrections. Williams was charged with having a six-inch long, broken wall plate that had been sharpened to a point, therefore capable of being used in a manner to endanger the life of others. He was found guilty after a jury trial on Jan. 26. Williams was also found to be a prior and persistent offender; therefore he could be sentenced under the guidelines of a class A felony. After considering arguments from both the defense counsel and prosecuting attorney, Dolan sentenced Williams to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

