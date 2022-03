Second District Congresswoman Ann Wagner just visited the Ukrainian border to see the situation firsthand, so that the US can offer help.

Wagner works closely with NATO as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. She says the US is working well with its allies to support Ukraine, but they still have to be cautious.

