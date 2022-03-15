Child dies in Sunday crash near Charleston

A Cape Girardeau child died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Mississippi County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Route O, one mile west of Route N and four miles north of Charleston. The westbound vehicle driven by 70-year-old Doris Wheeler, of Charleston, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned, and hit an embankment. Wheeler received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Her 7-year-old girl passenger was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:45 p.m. by Mississippi County paramedic Brian Wilcox and transported by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker to the morgue. This is the 9th fatality for Troop E this year.

