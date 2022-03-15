Dexter man receives 20 year sentence for Enticement of a child through Facebook Messenger

A Dexter man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for enticing a child. Yesterday, a Stoddard County jury found 42-year-old Robert Cooper guilty of felony enticement of a child and recommended a 20 year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The case centered around him luring, through Facebook Messenger, what he thought was a 13-year-old girl to a motel in Dexter where he arrived with a duffel bag filled with sexual items. However, instead of a 13-year-old girl, Cooper met the Dexter Police at that motel. Between September 26-28, 2020 Cooper engaged in a Facebook private messenger conversation with a person who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. In reality, he was communicating with a woman in Wayne County, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl in an effort to expose predators who were seeking to engage in sex acts with children on Facebook. The conversation began with Cooper asking what her age was. She replied 13-years-old. He then began to describe sexual acts that he wanted to perform on her. Detective Cory Mills with the Dexter Police Department took over the account and arranged a meeting at the Dexter Inn. A final sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 25th at 10 a.m.

