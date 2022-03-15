Local McDonald’s to Thank Healthcare Workers with FREE Beverages March 14-18, 2022

Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate area healthcare workers by offering a FREE beverage of choice from March 14-18 to any healthcare worker in the drive-thru. The offer celebrates the extraordinary efforts of our local healthcare heroes during the pandemic and every day for our community.

“We know that during the toughest of times, we can count on our healthcare heroes to be there for us,” said Shannon Davis, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We appreciate the sacrifices they make every day to keep our communities healthy.”

To redeem, healthcare workers must show a valid healthcare ID Badge when ordering in the drive-thru. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.

