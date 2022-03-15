Missouri fuel prices still high but inched down over the weekend

AAA says two-thirds of Missourians and the rest of the country thought gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago. Although the pump price has increased since that survey, we saw a slight decrease over the weekend. Economist from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Julie Percival says there’s not really any major relief in sight.

Percival says it’s important to note that the fuel hikes are not just because Russia’s Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!