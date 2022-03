State Representative Louis Riggs says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reminds him of his diplomatic studies in the Cold War era. The law school graduate and former history teacher says Russian President Vladimir Putin is a dangerous world menace.

Riggs is a Republican from northeast Hannibal.

