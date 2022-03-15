MO lawmaker seeks to criminalize aborting of nonviable pregnancies

A state representative wants to make it a felony in Missouri for providing abortions to women who could die of pregnancy complications. A state House committee is considering the bill sponsored by Brian Seitz, which would criminalize those who provide an abortion to women with what is called an ectopic pregnancy, which is when the fetus becomes lodged in the fallopian tube. During a committee hearing, Seitz and State Representative Keri Ingle discuss the bill.

The legislation would also criminalize those who provide an abortion to a sex trafficking victim. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says not all pro-life bills are actually pro-life and if this bill makes it to the Senate, it is “dead on arrival.”

