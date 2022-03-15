Two arrested during warrant search as DPS recovers guns, drugs, money

Two Sikeston men are in custody after a search warrant was issued Friday night that uncovered drugs, money, and guns. 47-year-old Glenn Mansfield and 40-year-old Travis Williams were arrested Friday after officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety served a warrant on E. Kathleen Street. Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said the warrant was served on a follow up to a shooting on March 3 in Sikeston, where a Cape Girardeau man was shot on Kathleen Street. When officers arrived at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to serve the warrant, they found the building locked up and barricaded. Once inside, officers with the Sikeston Tactical Team, as well as other officers, found 17 people involved in illegal gambling along with guns, money, and drugs. McMillen said about $22,000 in cash was recovered along with numerous guns, including an AK with a 50-round drum, an AR with a 100-round double-drum magazine, and several other guns with high-round capacity. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

