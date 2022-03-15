Wednesday, March 15th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Miami Beach, FL — A self-proclaimed homeless male model was arrested for masturbating in front of people in a Starbucks in Miami Beach on Friday. 27-year-old Blake Reign was seen by several witnesses pleasuring himself at the Starbucks on Collins Avenue and 29th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Witness Alyssa DiMaria said she was in the shop when she used her phone to record him.

“What are you [expletive] doing? Get the [expletive] out! It’s disgusting!” she yells at him in the video. Reign, wearing a white shirt, underpants and white socks, clearly unbothered, does the gross deed in front of an American flag in the coffee shop — while looking around at patrons. DiMaria said he did it for about 10 minutes before officers finally arrived.

At that point, Reign took off running. Reign allegedly refused to comply with cops’ orders, and they shot him with a dart-firing stun gun. That’s when he got to yanking again — this time pulling the darts out of his body and running off again. He was caught and is now charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct in an establishment, and resisting an officer without violence. His bond has been set at $700.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!