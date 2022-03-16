2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station

Police responded to a crash at a gas station on Wednesday afternoon at Rhodes on North Kingshighway. The Cape Girardeau Police Department reports that a driver on Kingshighway went off the road and into the Rhodes parking lot, hitting a vehicle whose driver was pumping gas. The driver and the person pumping gas were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The individual pumping gas has been identified as Lenna Matukewicz. She is the wife of SEMO’s head football coach, Thomas Matukewicz, or commonly known as Coach Tuke. The driver has not been identified.

