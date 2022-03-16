Disaster Recovery Centers to Close But FEMA Help Still Available

As the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance for the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes has passed, the three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers plan to wrap up operations by March 19. But that does not mean FEMA is leaving the commonwealth.

FEMA specialists are still available to help Kentuckians update information in their accounts and direct them to federal, state and community programs and assistance. FEMA is also continuing its work with the commonwealth and other partners to help Kentucky residents in their recovery from the storms and tornadoes.

The schedule for the remaining Disaster Recovery Centers follows:

Graves County: Mayfield Shopping Plaza, 1102 Paris Road, Suite 4, Mayfield, KY 42066 Regular operating hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT Tuesday to Friday. Closing 4 p.m. CDT Friday, March 18.

Hopkins County: Dawson Springs Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Warren County: former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104​​ Warren and Hopkins: Regular operating hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT Tuesday to Saturday. Closing 6 p.m. CDT Saturday, March 19.

former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104​​

Eighteen Disaster Recovery Centers have operated across the affected counties during the past three months. More than 7,000 survivors have visited the centers to get information or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local partners.

Even with the closings of the recovery centers, help is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is also so important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily.

If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service when you call the FEMA Helpline, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

