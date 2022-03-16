Drug arrests made in Portageville

Four people were taken into custody following a series of drug-related arrests. Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams reports that around noon on March 8th, officers conducted a traffic stop on King Avenue near Clover Lane. During the course of the traffic stop, officers were denied consent to search the vehicle and the Portageville Police K-9 was requested. After the K-9 made a positive alert on the vehicle, it was searched by officers, who located about 37 grams of meth and about 21 grams of marijuana. Kenneth Farr and April Durbin, of Howardville, were arrested. Farr is charged with delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. He is currently being held without bond at the Mississippi County Jail. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

