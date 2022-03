A Missouri lawmaker wants to help with the state’s labor shortage by rewarding non-violent convicts for getting a full-time job. State Representative Derek Grier has filed a bill that would give people on probation or parole 20 days off their sentence for every 30 days of verified, full-time employment.

His bill is ready for debate on the House floor.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!