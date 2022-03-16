MO lawmaker remembers his 9/11 mission – and his most difficult military day

State Representative Mike Haffner says his most difficult day in the U.S. Navy was about 30 years ago while flying a fighter jet in the Persian Gulf. He was searching close to the ground for seven reported American service members – and fighting off gunfire, missiles and anti-aircraft artillery at the same time. Next thing Haffner knew, a missile was coming right at him.

They were later informed the gun ship carrying those seven Americans actually crashed at sea and those service members died on impact. After his heroic efforts that day, Haffner was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross – the nation’s highest award for extraordinary aerial achievement.

